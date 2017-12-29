American cop dream comes true for Ethan

A youngster fighting a life-threatening heart condition travelled to West Yorkshire to help ‘fight crime’.

Seven-year-old Ethan Docherty, from Ayrshire in Scotland, was born with incurable heart defects and it has always been his wish to be an American policeman.

After his parents turned to Make-A-Wish UK to give their son some time away from hospital, West Yorkshire Police stepped in and helped make it happen.

The charity teamed joined up with the force and SWAT Cops to create a jam-packed schedule so that Detective Ethan could experience life as a policeman.

Ethan attended WYP’s Carr Gate facility in Wakefield along with his mum Jennie, dad Graeme and brother Calum.

The family took part in ‘Operation Arizona’ – a fictional mission between a police force in America and West Yorkshire Police, which required Detective Ethan to play a key role in capturing the baddies.

Real NYPD cars took part in a convoy with sirens and, when Ethan tracked down the ‘criminals’, he took part in a re-enactment of a high-speed police chase.

Jennie said: “We’re bowled over by the time and effort everyone has put into Ethan’s day – they pulled out all the stops.

“It’s fantastic what Make-A-Wish do, the hope and joy they give to so many young children is just phenomenal.

“We’ve had a day to remember.”

Jo Micklewright, director of wishgranting at Make-A-Wish UK, said: “Ethan came to us with an incredibly imaginative and exciting wish and we are so humbled to have been able to grant it.

“We couldn’t have made this happen without the kind support of WYP.”