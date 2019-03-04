The Prodigy aka Keith Flint

Amazing The Prodigy photos from Keith Flint's most legendary Leeds gigs (RIP)

The tragic news of Keith Flint aka Prodigy's death broke today. The man behind number one hits including Firestarter and Breathe was found dead at his home this morning (Monday).

Here, we celebrate Keith's life by taking a look back at three of the most legendary Prodigy gigs in Leeds - The V97 Festival at Temple Newsam in 1997, The Carling Leeds Festival at Temple Newsam in 2002 and Leeds Festival in 2009.

The Prodigy played at V97 Festival in Leeds at Temple Newsam in 1997 - and here Keith Flint is making the show a memorable one. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

1. V97 Festival, Temple Newsam 1997

The setlist began with Smack My ***** Up, with 30,000 fans screaming the words. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
'Breathe' created such a rush of people to the front that the set had to be briefly stopped for the safety of the crowd - and so the song had to be restarted! Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Reviewers at the time made reference to how Beck, who was playing another stage at the same time as The Prodigy, lost out to Keith Flint's amazing, audience grabbing show. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
