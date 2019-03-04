Amazing The Prodigy photos from Keith Flint's most legendary Leeds gigs (RIP)
The tragic news of Keith Flint aka Prodigy's death broke today. The man behind number one hits including Firestarter and Breathe was found dead at his home this morning (Monday).
Here, we celebrate Keith's life by taking a look back at three of the most legendary Prodigy gigs in Leeds - The V97 Festival at Temple Newsam in 1997, The Carling Leeds Festival at Temple Newsam in 2002 and Leeds Festival in 2009.
1. V97 Festival, Temple Newsam 1997
The Prodigy played at V97 Festival in Leeds at Temple Newsam in 1997 - and here Keith Flint is making the show a memorable one. Photo: Mark Bickerdike