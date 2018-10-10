alt-J musicians return to Leeds

Indie rock band alt-J will return to their home city of Leeds this month, to play a sold-out performance at Leeds Town Hall.

Joe Newman, Gus Unger-Hamilton and Thom Green have had a busy summer, headlining numerous festivals throughout Europe and the UK, and now their autumn tour, of the UK and Ireland, will enable them to return to the city where they formed back in 2007, after first meeting as students at Leeds University.

The band will be playing songs from their new album, Reduxer, at the October 23 concert, as well as music from their first three albums.

The band has previously won a British Mercury Prize and an Ivor Novello award, and nominations for Grammy, Brit, and IMPALA awards.