All the fun as the Valentine’s Fair returns to Leeds

Love was in the air last night in Leeds - and so were the screams of hundreds of daring revellers who swapped flowers for fairground rides.

The famous Valentine’s funfair has returned to Leeds in time for half term week with more than 100 rides and attractions.

14 February 2019 ...... Children enjoy the rides at the opening of the great Leeds Valentines Fair at Ellenad Road. Picture Tony Johnson.

Amongst the array of roller coasters, thrill rides, family rides, dodgems, twists and waltzers, which have always been the staple diet of the Valentine’s Fair, there will be some extra thrilling attractions again this year in the form of the Top Scan, Superbowl, Take Off - which is a 33 metre observation wheel, a 44 metre Sky Swing and for the first time the New York New York SuperBob.

There are of course the traditional fairground rides too including the carousel, ghost train and four fun houses at the UK’s largest Valentine’s event.

It has stopped off at Leeds United’s Elland Road car parks and the fair’s other attractions include giant prize games, food and novelty stalls and side shows.

Following last night’s opening, the fair will be open tonight 5pm-10pm and then daily through until and including Sunday February 24, 1pm-10pm (except Saturday 23 which is 5.45-10pm).

For the first time over the first weekend there will also be a heated marquee where guests tomorrow afternoon can see The Greatest Show with hits and songs from the musical while on Sunday there will be a special sing-a-long with characters.

A model show will also take place tomorrow in Leeds United’s Billy’s Bar from 12pm-5pm. Organisers said: “The Valentines Fair was the first such fair in the world right here in Leeds twenty seven years ago and has steadily grown into a huge spectacle with as many attractions as any theme park in the country.”