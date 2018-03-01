All flights to and from Leeds Bradford Airport cancelled overnight due to snow

No flights will be running to or from Leeds Bradford Airport overnight due to the extreme snow.

The Airport has announced that no flights will leave from Leeds Bradford Airport or land at the airport until at least 6am on Friday.

Earlier, staff had been desperately trying to clear the runway, as Ryanair announced it had cancelled all its flights to and from the airport for the rest of the day.

Staff put out this message tonight: "Thank you all for your patience today. Our OpsTeams have worked hard to tackle the adverse weather.

"The safety of our passengers is paramount to LBA, because of this our runway is closed 'til at least 0600. We advise you to check with your airline before travelling to LBA."

