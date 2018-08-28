All aboard in Leeds! A Mad Hatter’s tea party with a difference

A MAD Hatter’s Tea Party with a difference takes place in Leeds next month... on Britain’s most luxurious romantic train.

Alice and the White Rabbit will welcome passengers aboard the plush Northern Belle for a five-hour round trip.

It’s the nearest thing Britain has to the fabled Orient Express, with renovated Pullman carriages hauled by a vintage diesel locomotive.

And to make the experience truly magic, a conjuror will perform tricks as passengers tuck into silver service afternoon tea.

The train will leave Leeds at noon on Friday, September 21, before picking up more passengers at Doncaster at 1pm.

The Northern Belle faithfully recreates the days of the luxury travel during Britain’s railway heyday in the 1930s.

The seven Pullman carriages have handcrafted murals, mosaics and marquetry.

Tables are set with crisp white linen, delicate china and silver cutlery.

And passengers are greeted by liveried stewards who serve them a welcoming glass of wine.

A spokesman for Northern Belle said: “It will be an unforgettable journey.

“Our on-board chef selects the freshest seasonal and regional ingredients and transforms them into exquisite masterpieces.

“Your tea blend will be from the Cornwall’s Tregothnan Estate, your sparkling wine from Hush Heath in Kent, and your scones and dainty sandwiches are all freshly baked and prepared.

“Take time to slow down and savour each delicacy as you relish travel from a more relaxed era.”

For more details contact Northern Belle on 0844 8404525, or check out https://northernbelle.co.uk