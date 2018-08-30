All aboard for Leeds bus stories

A pioneering community production titled ‘Bus Ride’ is stopping off in Leeds next month.

The production at the Queens Hotel celebrates the lives and stories of older people throughout the city.

Directed by The Performance Ensemble’s Artistic Director Alan Lyddiard, the production will feature live music, contemporary dance and stories from the heart of the city.

Alan said: “I am very excited to be working with such a talented group of older people from all over Leeds on Bus Ride.

“During the last 12 weeks we have met with over 250 people, gathering stories about literal and metaphorical journeys made on buses and in life.

“It’s been a joy, and for a 69-year-old like me, absolutely exhausting, but an absolute pleasure.”

The community ensemble cast have been recruited through Leeds Playhouse’s long-standing creative programme for over-55s Heydays, alongside organisations across the city including Feel Good Factor, Float Your Boat’ and HOPS in Hawksworth Wood. The ensemble, which will feature up to 60 performers, will be accompanied by several professional artists.

Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director James Brining said: “We are rooted in community here at the Playhouse, and supporting and enabling other artists in the region to do so is also a priority.

“Alan is a passionate artist whose work with older people is truly inspiring, and I am thrilled to announce that he has become one of our Associate Artists. Bus Pass is going to be a major undertaking and I can’t wait to see it manifest over the next five years.”

Bus Ride will be performed on Sunday, September 16.

For tickets, call 0113 213 7700 or visit leedsplayhouse.org.uk.