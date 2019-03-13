Alexander Armstrong's new tour: All Mouth and Some Trousers hits our region - where to see him and how to get tickets

Have your say

Pointless host Alexander Armstrong hist the road with his All Mouth and Some Trousers tour later this year.

The Pointless presenter brings one-man show to the region starting in Darlington in November.

He also takes in Harrogate, Hull, York and Newcastle.

In his revealing new one man show, All Mouth and Some Trousers, Alexander Armstrong will be baring all.

Expect candid stories, laughter, music and some relief that ‘baring all' is just a figurative expression.

Known from starring on everything from Armstrong and Miller to Pointless and from Hey Duggee to Classic FM, find out what lurks behind the mere noise.



Here's where you can see the show:

Darlington Hippodrome, Monday November 4

Tickets: 01325 405405 or www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Tyne Theatre,Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tuesday November 5

Tickets: 0191 243 1171 or www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Hull New Theatre, Hull, Wednesday November 6

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Harrogate Royal Hall, Harrogate, Thursday November 6

Tickets: 01423 502116 or www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

York Barbican,York, Sunday November 10

Tickets: 0844 854 2757 or www.yorkbarbican.co.uk/booking-info/