Alex Sobel MP column: There is appetite for Article 50 to be revoked

A petition calling for the Prime Minister to revoke Article 50 has broken the internet.

Or at least it broke the petitions site temporarily last week.

8 September 2017...... Alex Sobel MP for Otley. Picture Tony Johnson.

Parliament’s petitions committee said that the rate of signatures was “the highest the site has ever had to deal with”.

At the time of writing, the petition has amassed over five million signatures and that number will surely continue to climb.

The petition hasn’t just crashed the petitions website, it’s also taken its toll on my email inbox.

Thank you to the hundreds who have contacted me to tell me they have signed — I promise you will receive a response soon, if you haven’t already!

But technical and administrative issues aside, the volume of signatories is significant, and should not be overlooked.

It’s not that the petition will lead to a debate or vote in the next few days.

And after all, a signature on a petition is largely symbolic, and cannot be equated with a vote in the ballot box.

But what it has done is highlight the public appetite for the revocation of Article 50, placing it firmly on the political agenda.

The European Court of Justice have already ruled that this would be possible without the consent of the 27 other member states, and many of my constituents have contacted me to lobby for just this.

My preferred option remains a confirmatory referendum which would make the final EU Withdrawal deal subject to a public vote.

I decided to support an extension of Article 50 because I believe a ‘no deal’ Brexit would be disastrous.

If the Prime Minister will not support a substantial extension, I will vote to revoke Article 50 as that is the final option to avoid No Deal.

Last Wednesday night, the Prime Minister once again addressed the country from the lectern.

She said: “You want this stage of the Brexit process to be over and done with.

“It is now time for MPs to decide.”

Well Prime Minister, if you are reading, I have decided.

I will continue to support any amendments that would allow for a final say.

I will continue support an extension of Article 50. And if you are happy to lead the country off a cliff edge, then I will support the revocation of Article 50.

Any responsible politician would do the same.