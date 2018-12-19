Aldi donates to cancer patients

Aldi has helped Teenage Cancer Trust patients who are spending Christmas Day away from home by donating a range of festive decorations to hospitals in Leeds.

Wards in Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s University Hospital now have a Christmas tree, Kevin the Carrot soft toys and other seasonal decorations, meaning young cancer patients who are spending Christmas in hospital and the staff can take part in the festivities.

Michelle Aucott, Aldi partnership manager at the charity, said: “Having to spend time over Christmas away from home can be incredibly difficult for the young people on our units. That’s why it’s so important for us to help to create a festive atmosphere and make people feel at home. We’re incredibly grateful to Aldi. The trees and decorations have already visibly lifted people’s spirits, and we’re all looking forward to celebrating Christmas Day as one big family.”

The donation is part of Aldi’s five-year partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust to raise £5 million in an effort to ensure no young person faces cancer alone. Aldi has donated Christmas trees and hampers, packed with lights and decorations, to various units across the country.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi said: “This donation is only a small gesture, but we hope it will make a difference to those who are away from home this Christmas. We are proud to support the amazing work that Teenage Cancer Trust does across the country, and we look forward to continuing our fundraising in the New Year.”

Teenage Cancer Trust works in partnership with the NHS to provide highly-trained expert staff and specialist cancer units in NHS hospitals across the UK. Visit www.teenagecancertrust.org fore more information.