Album release will support patients at Leeds Cancer Centre

The 18-track CD has been produced by Tabby Kerwin in memory of her husband Simon, who died on November 7, 2018, following four months of treatment for a germ cell tumour. Simon Kerwin was a well-respected musician, who had produced more than 1,000 compositions and arrangements including for movies Brassed Off and The Full Monty.

The money raised will go to Jacqui’s Million, an appeal set up by patient Jacqui Drake, to support the Leeds Cancer Centre through Leeds Cares, the official charity partner of Leeds Teaching Hospitals.

Tabby said: “I wanted to celebrate my husband’s life and musical legacy and at the same time continue to raise funds for the cancer centre that looked after Simon so wonderfully. Having previously raised funds by running the Great North Run and London Marathon, it was important to me to use our love of music to benefit others and I wanted to turn the first anniversary of his death into a celebration of music. It is also very important to me to support my friend Jacqui Drake and her wonderful mission to raise £1 million via the Jacqui’s Million appeal.”

The CD, recorded by KMJ Recordings, features music composed or arranged by Simon and has been performed by Rothwell Temperance Band under Musical Director David Roberts.

Tabby has also donated nine personal CD players and copies of the CD to be available to patients receiving chemotherapy.

Leeds Cares Head of Community Fundraising Sharon Link said: “This wonderful album – along with gift of CD players – is a fantastic project to benefit patients undergoing treatment at Leeds Cancer Centre.”