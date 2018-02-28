Alarm as giant bridge collapse swallows cars in Yorkshire town

Emergency services are at the scene of a road collapse in Skipton which swallowed up two cars this afternoon.

It appears no-one has been hurt as the cars, which were parked near to a coffee shop, fell into the ground at the town's Coach Street car park as these dramatic reader pictures show.

Nearby buildings have been evacuated while investigation works into the collapse take place.

In addition to police and fire who are already at the scene, highways and structural engineers, gas and electricity services are also en route.

A beck runs underneath the bridge and one onlooker said it was lucky that no-one was hurt.

Passers-bu look on in disbelief at the hole in the road that swallowed up cars in Skipton.

Fire crews cordon off the scene. Picture: Martyn Hughes.