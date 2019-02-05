Alan Sugar praises work of Leeds Homeless Street Angels

Alan Sugar has taken to Twitter to raise awareness of a group of volunteers who work with the homeless in Leeds.

The entrepreneur posted a link to the Leeds Homeless Street Angels website and praised their outreach activities, urging his 5.3million followers to donate to their cause.

"Homeless Street Angels are changing lives by feeding and rehousing the homeless in Leeds. Every penny you give goes to food and clothing. Please help this amazing and worthy cause."

His recognition of the non-profit group - who are currently applying to become a legally recognised charity - delighted founder Becky Joyce, from Moortown, who runs the organisation with her twin sister Shelley Joyce.

Meet the Joyce twins - the sister who have big plans to help the homeless in Leeds

She said:

"We can’t thank you enough Lord Sugar - myself and my sister are determined to change lives."

The Homeless Street Angels work on the streets of the city centre and Headingley, handing out food, clothing and toiletries to rough sleepers.

Their eventual aim is to open a day centre called Abi House in memory of the twins' sister Abi, who passed away last year. It would provide mental health support, drug and alcohol counselling, and life skills workshops.