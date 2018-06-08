Airline reveals plan to keep World Cup fans updated at 38,000ft

Holidaymakers travelling on easyJet flights coinciding with England’s World Cup games will be given score updates by pilots, the airline has announced.

The airline’s Luton headquarters will keep flight crews informed of the action from Russia via a short message transmission system, which is the only way of communicating with aircraft flying at 38,000ft (11,582m).

Pilots will then make announcements to keep passengers and cabin crew up to date.

{https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/news/england-2-costa-rica-0-the-photos-you-ll-only-understand-if-you-were-at-elland-road-1-9198555 |England 2 Costa Rica 0: The photos you’ll only understand if you were at Elland Road|Click here for more}

Spoiler alerts will be issued to give supporters a chance to cover their ears if they want to catch up on the match after landing without knowing the result.

EasyJet’s director of flight operations, David Morgan, said: “We will ensure football fans across Europe are kept updated wherever they are travelling on the easyJet network.

“We fly to 15 of the countries who have qualified for this year’s World Cup and are perfectly placed, as football fever grips the nations, to allow our passengers and crew to receive final scores.”

The tournament begins on June 14, with England’s first game at 7pm on June 18.