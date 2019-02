Have your say

The air ambulance has landed in Garforth today because of the sudden death of a woman.

A large emergency services presence was seen at a house on Beech Grove Terrace earlier this afternoon and the air ambulance landed on a nearby playing field.

Police vehicles and ambulances were seen parked up on the street.

Woman dies after truck crash in Garforth

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a woman had died and that the circumstances are not suspicious. The file has been passed to the coroner.