Air ambulance called to 'serious' crash on M1 near Sheffield as police CLOSE motorway

A stretch of the M1 near Sheffield is currently closed after a serious crash this lunchtime.

Police closed the M1 northbound between J36 and J37 in Barnsley after the crash at around 1.45pm.

Scene on M1 this lunchtime - Credit: Traffic Cameras UK

Two people were taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in collided with a crash barrier and left the carriageway.

Traffic was initially held on the northbound and southbound routes following the crash as the air ambulance was called to the incident.

Police said a Nissan 350Z, travelling northbound, collided with the central reservation and left the road.

Two people inside the car have been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is not yet known, the force added.

Highways England opened the southbound stretch of motorway before reopening the northbound section around an hour later.