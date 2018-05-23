Aid convoy to leave for Romania with donations

An aid convoy of lorries packed with much-needed goods will leave Leeds for Romania today.

The Yorkshire Aid Convoy will set off from LSS Waste Management in Cross Green with clothes and other supplies for schools, hospitals, care homes and disabled centres in the European country.

More than 50 tonnes of donated goods will make the 1,500 mile journey.

The convoy, set-up by Mark Murphy of Leeds-based Wetheralds Painters and Building Services in 2002, makes annual trips to either Romania or Ukraine. Mr Murphy said: “It’s a massive annual undertaking to get the convoy up and running and on the road, and it couldn’t be done without the hard work and commitment of all the volunteers who help us through the year, as well on the trip itself. It is worth every second of the work being put in, though, when you see the reception the donations receive when we deliver them.”

LSS Waste Management supplied two of the four trucks and covered fuel costs for this year’s convoy.