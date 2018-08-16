'Aggressive' man accuses police of 'sitting on their backsides doing nothing' as they carry out youth work in Leeds

A man has been slammed by police officers for criticising two PCSOs who were working with young people in Harehills.

The man, described as 'aggressive', approached the two officers and accused them of 'sitting on their backsides doing nothing' while they were carrying out community engagement work with a group of youths.

East Leeds beat officer PC Pickering posted on Twitter in support of his colleagues and pointed out that they carry out youth work because they do not have powers of arrest.

"PCSOs are officers solely devoted to community work and engagement - they, like police officers, are human and do need breaks, food and basic necessities to do their jobs! They are a credit to West Yorkshire Police and the communities they serve."