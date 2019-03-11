Ageing without children event in Leeds

A planning information session aimed at offering help and advice for people who are ageing without children is taking place.

In the UK one in five people over 50 don’t have any children and by 2030 there will be 2 million people over 65 without children.

In Leeds there are 232,120 people over 50 which means there are likely to be approximately 46,000 people without children.

Who will help me when I’m no longer able to help myself? is one of the key questions that worries people ageing without children.

People may have questions about how to plan properly for their future, including arranging a Power of Attorney and thinking about Advanced Directives.

The Leeds Ageing Well Without Children group is hosting an information session about what happens when people need that kind of support but don’t have it.

The session will include a presentation from Emsleys Solicitors and discussion about death doulas.

Emily Axel, a volunteer with the Leeds AWWOC group said: “We’re a small group but are keen to provide information and support to local people who are getting older and don’t have family to support them. We want to have a conversation about what people would find most helpful so that we can try to provide it.”

The session takes place on Tuesday April 9 from 2-4pm at the Victoria Hotel, 28 Great George Street in Leeds.

There is a £1 suggested donation. To book contact 01943 816 896 or awocleeds@gmail.com