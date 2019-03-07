Aerial show set to dazzle over 350 guests at this year’s YEP Oliver Awards

Aerial hoop artists Lilly ‘Alicia’ Williams will be performing at this year’s Oliver Awards on Monday night.

The trained dancer will also be on stilts during the drinks reception at The Centenary Pavillion, Elland Road.

There will also be over 350 guests in the audience at the 11th annual dining industry awards, whose headline sponsor is Bestway Wholesale.

The award celebrate success in the local restaurant and brewery scene. There are 16 categories and this year we had almost 400 individual entries.

Look North news anchor Harry Gration is lined up to host the event for the second year. A special pullout listing the winners will be published in the YEP on Thursday.

PICTURE COURTESY OF STEVE WILLIAMS