They were drafted in from Leeds, Bradford, Stanningley and Hunslet to attend the blaze at the three story property on Beechwood Mount in the Burley area of the city.

It was reported at 8.51pm on Tuesday and a spokesperson said the fire was in the roof void of the house.

An aerial appliance was requested to help the crews in attendance and in addition to that, four fire-fighters donned breathing apparatus while two hose reels were used to put out the fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several fire crews tackled a house fire in Burley last night.