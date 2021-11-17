Aerial ladder and four fire crews drafted in to tackle house fire in Leeds
Crews from four fire stations across the county tackled a house fire in Leeds last night.
They were drafted in from Leeds, Bradford, Stanningley and Hunslet to attend the blaze at the three story property on Beechwood Mount in the Burley area of the city.
It was reported at 8.51pm on Tuesday and a spokesperson said the fire was in the roof void of the house.
An aerial appliance was requested to help the crews in attendance and in addition to that, four fire-fighters donned breathing apparatus while two hose reels were used to put out the fire.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.