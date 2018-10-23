Actors will play leading role in Leeds community’s Armistice commemorations

Amateur actors are preparing to step into the spotlight as part of their village’s commemorations of the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Kippax Dramatic Society is presenting one of its popular murder mystery productions over the course of four nights next month.

Cast members in rehearsal for An Invitation To Remember.

It is a reworked version of Invitation To A Murder, a production staged by the society in 2014 and set during the Second World War.

This time around, though, the setting has been switched to the First World War and the title changed to An Invitation To Remember.

The production will run from Wednesday, November 14, to Saturday, November 17, at St Mary’s Church Hall in Kippax, starting at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are priced £12, with £2 from every purchase going to the Help For Heroes military charity.

Kippax Dramatic Society director Mary Webb said: “At our AGM earlier this year we had decided that owing to rising production costs we would have to increase ticket prices for our murder mysteries from 10 pounds to 12 pounds.

“In the case of this production, however, it will be our privilege to donate this increase to Help For Heroes.

“This means that for every ticket sold, two pounds will go to this worthy cause.

“We hope that both audiences and cast will have an enjoyable evening, while never forgetting the debt we owe those men and women whose sacrifices secured our present freedoms,”

People who attended the 2014 show have been assured that, although the new production features some of the same characters, the murderer – and possibly the motive – will be completely different.

For ticket purchase details and other information, ring 0113 286 2834 or 287 1693.