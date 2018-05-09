Acid atttack survivor Katie Piper brings national tour to Leeds

Have your say

A woman who was on the verge of a career in television when she was attacked with sulphuric acid will tell her story at a city venue.

Charity campaigner Katie Piper, who had to have the skin on her face rebuilt following the attack ten years ago, will appear at the Leeds City Varieties on her debut theatre tour.

In the show, What’s in my Head, Katie will talk about how she deals with the anxieties of life following the attack.

The former model was badly scarred and left blind in one eye in an assault in 2008.

As part of the performance Katie will reveal details of her own diaries, photo albums and personal memories as she talks about her life.

On the national tour, people are being invited to buy “meet and greet” tickets in aid of the Katie Piper Foundation.

The Foundation was set up to help people who experience burns and scars.

The Leeds show will be held on at the City Varieties Music Hall, on Swan Street, on Friday, May 25.

The performance will start at 7.30pm.

For all the tour dates and how to buy tickets log on to www.katiepiperandyou.co.uk/theatre-tour.