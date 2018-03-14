Accident causing delays in Leeds city centre

Have your say

An accident in Leeds city centre is causing travel disruption as Wednesday morning's commute gets into full swing.

The accident, on Whitehall in Holbeck, is causing problems for motorists heading in both directions.

There are also reports of delays on the M621 this morning, where the speed limit is reduced to 30mph,which is causing delays during the morning commute.

A broken down lorry is also causing problems on the M62 eastbound at junction 27.

