Accident causes disruption on main route into Leeds Bradford Airport

An accident is causing delays and disrupting both directions of traffic on a major road into Leeds Bradford Airport.

The A658 Green Lane at Rufford Drive is currently experiencing problems in Yeadon on a main route into Leeds Bradford Airport.

Traffic

There is also work to repair a 100 year old culvert on the same stretch of road.

The works will take place on the A658 Pool Bank New Road in Leeds and will focus on the stretch north-east of the Dyneley Arms junction between the A660 Leeds Road and Pool-in-Wharfedale.

