Abbey Dash 2018: Full list of Leeds road closures and route for the race

The popular Leeds Abbey Dash will once again return to the city on Sunday November 4, with thousands of runners taking to the streets of Leeds.

There will be a number of road closures in place for the race. Here’s the full list of road closures in place and the route runners will take.

The route will begin in Leeds city centre, with runners taking in the sights of Leeds on a scenic route up towards Kirkstall Abbey, before looping back around and ending up back in the city centre.

The road closures below will be in place between 5am and 2pm.

Road closures include:

-The Headrow (eastbound) - Oxford Place to Albion Street and (westbound) - Park Row to Oxford Place

-Inner Ring Road - Slip road from the eastbound carriageway to West Street and westbound carriageway to Park Lane

-East Parade – Junction with Infirmary Street and Junction with South Parade

-Westgate (westbound) - Oxford Place to Wellington Street

-Wellington Street (eastbound) – Kirkstall Road to Queen Street

-Wellington Street (westbound) – City Square to Kirkstall Road

-Queen Street (northbound) – Wellington Street to St Paul’s Street

-Park Row (northbound) – Infirmary Street to The Headrow

-West Street – Kirkstall Road to Park Lane

-Willow Road - Kirkstall Road to Burley Road

-Kirkstall Road – West Street to Commercial Road

-Commercial Road – Kirkstall Road to Abbey Road

-Bridge Road – Commercial Road to Savins Mill Way

-Abbey Road - Abbey Walk to Bridge Road

-Wellington Street – Junction with City Square

-Wellington Road (TGI off –slip) – Junction with Wellington Road

-Park Row (northbound) – Infirmary Street to The Headrow

Suspension of bus only lanes, restricted access, parking and one way flow:

-Westgate (Bus Only) - Eastbound between Park Street and Oxford Place

-Park Row (Bus Only) – Russell Street to Boar Lane and The Headrow to South Parade

-Vicar Lane (Bus Only) – Junction with Kirkgate

-Infirmary Street (Restricted Access) – King Street to City Square

-Abbey Road (Bus Only) – the whole Bus Lane

-Boar Lane (Bus Only) - the whole Bus Lane

-Cookridge Street (Suspension of parking from 5am Saturday 3 rd November 2018) – The Headrow to St Anne’s St.

-Little Queens Street (Suspension of parking from 5am Saturday 3 rd November 2018) – the whole

-St Pauls Street (Suspension of parking from 5am Saturday 3 rd November 2018) – Little Queen Street to Queen St.

-Duncan Street (Bus Only) – Eastbound between Duncan Street and New Market Street

-The Headrow (Restricted Access) - between Briggate and Albion Street