A64 York Road in Leeds will be closed in the evenings for a whole MONTH

York Road will shut from 7pm every night for a month this winter while maintenance work takes place.

Residents living along the A64 corridor have been informed of the closure by Leeds City Council.

The outbound carriageway between Harehills Lane and Wykebeck Valley Road will be shut every night from January 14 until February 13 to enable resurfacing work to be completed.

The hours of closure will be 7pm-midnight on weeknights and the road will be open as normal outside of these times and at weekends.

A signed diversion will be in place from the Clay Pit Lane junction.

Business owners based along the affected area of road have also been notified.