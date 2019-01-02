A64 near York closed 'for several hours' after serious collision

Have your say

Part of the A64 has been shut this morning after a serious crash.

UPDATE: Police have now confirmed a man was struck by a HGV at around 7am. His condition is not known.

The closure of the eastbound carriageway between Grimston Bar and Hopgrove is likely to be in place for several hours.

Vehicles are advised to exit the A64 at Askham Bryan and follow the outer ring road before rejoining north of York.

Police are working to clear traffic caught within the closure.