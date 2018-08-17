A64 in Yorkshire to be CLOSED to tear down average speed cameras (RIP)

Have your say

A major Yorkshire road is being closed tonight - in order to rip down its average speed cameras.

In news which is sure to delight drivers across Yorkshire, the A64 Westbound carriageway is being part closed tonight to remove its average speed cameras.

Tonight, the A64 will be shut between Askham Bryan in York and Bramham on the A1(M) to remove its average speed cameras.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A diversion has been set up in place on the A1237 and A59.

A spokesman for Highways Yorkshire said: "Tonight (Fri) between 8pm and 6am the westbound carriageway on the #A64 will be closed between Askham Bryan (York) and Bramham (A1(M)) to remove the average speed cameras.

"Diversion using the A1237 and A59"

Average speed cameras installed six months ago on A64

In February, it was announced that average speed cameras were being installed on the A64 between Bramham Bar and Askham Bar following a series of crashes.

A spokesman said at the time: "The work between Bramham and Tadcaster Bar represents the first phase of the scheme, with a second due to follow on the section between Bramham Bar and Askham Bar."

The spokeswoman said the cameras were temporary features and not connected to an ongoing feasibility study into the potential benefits of introducing fixed speed cameras on the road.