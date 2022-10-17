A58 Wetherby Road Leeds crash: Police close road near The Inn at Scarcroft after multiple injuries in serious collision - live updates
Police have closed the A58 Wetherby Road between Scarcroft and Bardsey as emergency services respond to a serious collision that has left a number of people injured.
The AA is reporting that the road is shut in both directions between Ling Lane and Mill Lane, with a further reported closure in place at Syke Lane near the Inn at Scarcroft.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Wetherby Road, Scarcroft, reported at 6.25am this morning.
“A number of casualties have been taken to hospital and road closures are in place. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.”
Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A58 Wetherby Road both ways between Ling Lane and Mill Lane. Due to an accident near The Inn At Scarcroft. Syke Lane is also shut.
Road closed due to crash on Syke Lane both ways between Scarcroft Golf Club and A58 Wetherby Road. Due to an accident near The Inn At Scarcroft.
It says the initial report was received at 6.48am this morning.