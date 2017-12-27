A trio of operas for new year

LEEDS-based Opera North brings its productions of Madama Butterfly, Un ballo in maschera and Don Giovanni to the venue as part of its Fatal Passions series between January 19 and March 24.

The first, by Giacomo Puccini, tells the story of Cio-Cio-San, a young Japanese woman who sacrifices everything to marry Pinkerton, an American naval officer. The second, by Giuseppe Verdi, involves “a tragic love triangle and ultimately, a lethal vendetta”. And the final show, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, depicts a seducer who “resorts to despicable violence until his infatuated conquests and vengeful victims join forces in a bid for justice”.