A third of drivers were caught speeding in a police sting on this Leeds road

Have your say

A third of all vehicles travelling on a Leeds road were caught speeding in a police sting on Sunday.

West Yorkshire Police were conducting speed checks in Pudsey, Leeds over the weekend, including on New Street.

Police have been out in Pudsey speed gunning vehicles

-> Fire breaks out at Cottingley Towers flats in Leeds

Officers checked 98 cars and found 33 were driving over the speed limit, a third of all total drivers.

A spokesman said: "Officers have been working in various locations in the Pudsey area over the past few days conducting speed checks, which included New Street.

"Of the 98 vehicles which were checked 33, were caught driving over the speed limit.

"The owners of the offending vehicles have all been sent warnings through the post."