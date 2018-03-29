A taste of Indian street food

Indian street food chain Tiffin Room has opened on the corner of Park Row and Greek Street in Leeds.

The 120-cover restaurant has taken over the building formerly occupied by Wagamama. Owners Suresh Raje Urs and Srini Sundaram, who are both from India but met when they attended college in the Isle of White to study business, have two other restaurants, in Cheadle and Manchester. They said they want to bring a taste of India to the streets of Leeds, providing a varied array of traditional dishes from across their home country. Diners will be greeted by the delicate aromas of burning incense and giant hand painted bespoke artworks imported from the sub-Continent. Married father of one, Suresh, 37, said: “No-one is doing what we are doing right now, which is offering such a wide array of Indian street food at such high quality.” Website: www.indiantiffinroom.com/restaurants/leeds

Date: 27th March 2018.'Picture James Hardisty.'Indian Tiffin Room, Greek Street, Leeds.