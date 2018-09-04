A student’s soundtrack to Leeds life

With the new university term just around the corner, the people of Leeds are being asked to give a warm welcome to new students by helping them discover the sound of the city before they arrive.

The Big Drive Leeds playlist has been launched by Unite Students to support new students as they pack up their lives and move away from home to make the leap to university life. The playlist aims to help students make a connection with the city and its special culture, so they feel more at home sooner in their new surroundings. The playlist will also showcase up-and-coming talent from the area.

With almost two thirds of students travelling at least 60 miles to their new university homes, the student accommodation provider - which houses 3,453 students in Leeds - said it is the perfect time to turn it up.

Unite Students City Manager for Leeds, Tatjana Walker said:

“We know that the drive to university is an emotional time and our research has shown that as many as four in every five students admit to feeling a mix of anxiety and excitement in the build up to university.

“The Leeds playlist will give new students an introduction to the sound of the city, which we hope will make the big drive really memorable as well as helping them feel more confident about the move to an unfamiliar city.”

Leeds band Black Pudding feature on the play list and lead guitarist, Sam Curran said: “It is a great idea for promoting new artists across Leeds. As a band who regularly play in Leeds, we love the idea of new students getting to know us before they come and watch us live.”