A safe place to sleep for babies

Moses baskets have been provided to help families in Gipton and Harehills whose children would otherwise have no safe place to sleep.

The Safer Sleeping Project was able to donate the 47 baskets thanks to funding from Gipton and Harehills councillors Salma Arif, Arif Hussain and Kamila Maqsood.

The ward has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in Leeds, with reviews showing that a number of sudden infant deaths in the city were linked to co-sleeping. The project - delivered from Leeds City Council’s Compton Centre Hub in partnership with Harehills Children’s Centre, and part funded by the Inner East Community Committee Wellbeing Fund - aims to reduce this by providing the moses baskets.