A new Pizza Express is coming to Leeds and this is where it will be

Leeds' newest branch of Pizza Express opens this month.

The Italian restaurant chain has taken a unit on Merrion Way, close to the First Direct Arena.

It will open to the public on March 19 and feature a signature 'open kitchen'.

The chain already has a large presence in Leeds city centre, with sites at Albion Place, Crown Street, Park Square and Leeds Dock.

The Merrion Centre has enjoyed a strong start to 2019 despite a tough trading environment for the retail sector. Seven new businesses have opened in the mall in the past five months, including tea house Chatime, New York-style pizzeria Union Square and Japanese restaurant Blue Sakura.

Plans have recently been submitted to build a huge new 17-storey office and retail extension to the centre, which would see the old Odeon cinema, which has been abandoned since the 1970s, demolished. The proposals are awaiting approval.