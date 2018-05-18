A light and sound spectacular for Leeds city centre

ARTISTS are being offered the chance to create an unforgettable light and sound spectacular and transform Leeds Civic Hall for this year’s Light Night Leeds.

Organisers of the free annual city centre arts extravaganza are calling on creative organisations and individuals to come forward with their ideas for a unique centrepiece for this October’s event.

.

Using the historic building on Millennium Square as their canvas, applicants will be asked to employ the latest video mapping and sound technology in an ambitious piece that fits this year’s Light Night theme of ‘Progress and Innovation.’

The successful artists will be following in the footsteps of last year’s incredible ‘Out of the Aire’ by Ross Ashton and Karen Monid, which celebrated the story of Leeds using colourful images of the city’s past and present.

It including images of Leeds West Indian Carnival and the Leeds Rhinos.

More than 80,000 people flocked to the city centre for last year’s event, which also saw other landmark buildings become the backdrop for a series of breath-taking projections and installations.

An image from last October's Light Night in Leeds

Now in its 14th year and taking place over two night on October 4 and 5, this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

It will feature an eclectic programme of more than 50 artworks and performances presented across 10 zones around the city centre.

The new Leeds Civic Hall piece could include themes of invention or engineering, reflect or utilise new technology, or examine areas of social change.