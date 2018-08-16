A Level Results: Guiseley School

Here are the 2018 A Level results for Guiseley School.
Z Aftab biol; chem; eng lang; Z Alam psychol; biol; econ ; M Ali hist;
J Allen chem*; phys*; maths*; furthermaths** ;E Armitage chem; phys; maths* ;
H Ball biol; phys; maths ;J Barraclough hist*; mus; econ*;D Batty phys; des tech; maths ;
S Bearcroft boil*; chem; phys ;K Bennett hist; gov and polits; maths* ;J Birss geog; phys; maths ;
S Bishop biol; chem; eng lit ;E Blaby hist**; psychol; eng lit ;N Black hist; eng lang; econ ;
R Boyle hist; eng lang; photy ; P Bradbury des tech; hist; photy*;
T Bryar BusL3techdip* ITL3introdip;W Butterfield BusL3techdip; ITL3introdip
A Chibba photy*; maths;R Clarke hist; fine art; mus ;O Colenutt biol; chem; maths ;
C Conquest BusL3extcert ; ITL3introdip; P Crampton hist; eng lang; econ ;
C Crorken geog; biol; chem ;T Crorken hist; fren; eng lit ;G Crosby hist; gov and polits; eng lit;
A Crossland chem*; phys*; maths* furthermaths* ;I Crossley gov and polits; hist*; biol ;
L Davison chem; phys; maths* ;K Dehal geog; psychol; sociol; E Denton hist; econ; eng lit ;
B Dillon gov and polits**; boil**; chem*; hist**;D Droogmans chem; phys; maths;
R Dunn geog; biol; phys ;T Evans geog; BusL3techdip*** ;A France des tech; phys; maths*;
L Geldard boil*; chem*; maths* ;H Goodison geog; phys; econ; J Greenbank hist; biol; chem ;
O Gregson hist; pe; eng lit;L Gudzer biol; chem; eng lit* ;C Harford psychol; fine art; eng lit ;
K Hargreaves hist; biol; sport and pe ;W Hargreaves chem**; phy*s; maths**; furthermaths* ;
R Harrison geog; biol*; chem ;T Hemsley hist; psychol; germ* ;James Hill geog*; maths*; econ** ;
T Holt geog; maths, econ; A Jackson geog**; hist; boil*;C Kinsman hist; phys; maths;
K Knight eng lang; BusL3techdip**;M Knight hist; drama and theat studs; eng lit* ;
H Laws phys; maths ; ITL3introdep** A Lloyd gov and polits**; hist*; eng lang* ;
A Longman chem*; phys*; maths*; furthermaths*;M Madden social**; fine art**; eng lang* ;
A Mallatratt geog**; boil*; chem** ;A Manson geog; hist; eng lit ;I Marsh geog*; fren; eng lit ;
A McGrath psychol; biol; eng lit ;H Mellor boil*; chem; eng lang*;H Miller hist; psychol; chem;
M Mohamed geog; chem; maths;K Mortimer psychol*; boil*; chem ;
O Palmer des tech; geog; eng lit ;D-S Pangley des tech; phys; maths;X Parrinello psychol; sociol;
N Pickard chem; phys; maths* ;H Priestley hist; phys*; maths ;L Proctor psychol; social*; econ*;
I Qureshi psychol; econ; E Rae hist; fren**; germ* ;G Rae psychol; BusL3extcert;
A Raheem hist; biol; chem; M Raza hist; biol; chem; L Ricard des tech; photy; fren*; eng lang ;
R Richmond hist; psychol; biol ;J Ridyard biol; chem; germ;
R Sandground hist; germ; maths**; furthermaths* ;S Sawant boil*; chem*; germ*;
H Shepherd geog; hist*; eng lit* ;N Silverman hist; BusL3techdip****;A Simpson phys; maths; econ ;
H Smith geog; mus; chem ;W Smith hist; maths; econ ;A Speight des tech; fine art; maths ;
B Sultan chem; phys; maths ;H Sutcliffe psychol; drama and theat studs; eng lit ;
W Tanner gov and polits; geog; hist ;G Tate geog; eng lang; maths* ;E Taylor boil*; chem; fren*;
K Thiara chem*; phys*; maths**;C Tomlinson hist*; boil*; chem*;
B Trotter geog*; phys; maths* ;L Turner phys; maths;ITL3introdip**
P Walker hist; eng lang; eng lit;J Westwood geog*; phys; maths*;
J Whitaker gov and polits; hist*; eng lang; M Whitaker geog*; biol; sport and pe ;
A Whitehead fren; germ; eng lang; B Williams; hist; photy; drama and theat studs ;
T Winter psychol; photy; germ ;H Wood geog; boil*; econ* ;K Wood hist; psychol; eng lit;
E Wright hist; psychol; eng lit ;R Wright; hist; psychol; biol; W Wright hist; germ; eng lang*