A Level Results 2018: Ralph Thoresby

The results are in for students at Ralph Thoresby, Leeds.
T Ali eng lang and lit,health and soc c*,law
A Al-Rawi apld sci,chem,arab*,busi studs*
O Al-Rawi maths,arab*,econ
J Arnold apld sci,busi studs**,sport and pe
T Ashmeade eng lang and lit,hist
A Atkinson psychol,sociol,ext proj
R Aujla health and soc c2*
T Awan apld sci
P Bailey health and soc c2**
C Barker eng lang and lit,hist,law
K Bath photy,dram and theat studs
B Bracewell maths,biol,chem,ext proj,econ
A Braka maths*,biol,chem*
E Britten art and des
T Broughton photy,eng lang and lit,
B Carter health and soc c2*
O Charlton busi studs*
K Chmielowska maths*,art and des*,frth maths
G Clarke art and des,photy,health and soc c*
S Clarkson fren,eng lang and lit*,ext proj,dram and theat studs
A Clayforth eng lang and lit,busi studs*
L Clement health and soc c2*
C Conteh apld sci,eng lang and lit,hist
O Corcoran sociol,eng lang and lit,ext proj,hist*
B Darby apld sci,econ,sport and pe
S Davis health and soc c*
L Deacon eng lang and lit,busi studs*
E Dewhurst maths*,biol,phys,ext proj
G Elliott sociol*,eng lang and lit*,ext proj,dram and theat studs
J Fisher maths,ext proj,hist,prod des
E Hall eng lang and lit*,econ*
L Hannam sociol,eng lang and lit,dram and theat studs
N Hargreaves health and soc c2*
T Harrison maths,biol,econ*
E Hibbert dram and theat studs,sport and pe
S Johnson sociol, eng lang and lit
T Jubb health and soc c2*
F Kabiri maths,biol,chem
B Khan maths,biol,chem
J Khwarazmi maths**,chem,phys**,frth maths*,
B Kiely maths,geog,phys
A Lang sociol,eng lang and lit,econ
J Lee art and des,dram and theat studs,
I Mccormack apld sci
K Mcenery maths*,biol,chem*
Z Michaud maths,mus,chem
E Minshull maths,biol,chem
N Mitchell maths*,phys,ext proj,frth maths
L Moore busi studs**
D Nadeem biol,chem
K Newton apld sci,eng lang and lit,dram and theat studs
S Njie sport and pe
E Otchere-Darko busi studs
R Parmar maths,eng lang and lit,econ
M Patel maths
L Pearson mus,eng lang and lit,hist
R Phipps art and des,photy,eng lang and lit,econ
S Qabal apld sci
A Redha busi studs*
O Revans photy,health and soc c*
A Robinson sociol,eng lang and lit,econ*
O Seton sociol,eng lang and lit,hist
A Shaheen apld sci,apld sci,eng lang and lit,dram and theat studs
S Shumba apld sci,health and soc c*,
H Stewart health and soc c2**
G Thornton photy**,prod des
K Wakefield geog,art and des,econ*
M Walker apld sci,eng lang and lit
U Widger maths*,mus,biol
D Wood photy,prod des
R Wyatt art and des,photy,biol
I Yasin apld sci,psychol,eng lang and lit
K Zolfaghary maths,econ
