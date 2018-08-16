A Level Results 2018: Ralph Thoresby

0
Have your say

The results are in for students at Ralph Thoresby, Leeds.

T Ali eng lang and lit,health and soc c*,law

A Al-Rawi apld sci,chem,arab*,busi studs*

O Al-Rawi maths,arab*,econ

J Arnold apld sci,busi studs**,sport and pe

T Ashmeade eng lang and lit,hist

A Atkinson psychol,sociol,ext proj

R Aujla health and soc c2*

T Awan apld sci

P Bailey health and soc c2**

C Barker eng lang and lit,hist,law

K Bath photy,dram and theat studs

B Bracewell maths,biol,chem,ext proj,econ

A Braka maths*,biol,chem*

E Britten art and des

T Broughton photy,eng lang and lit,

B Carter health and soc c2*

O Charlton busi studs*

K Chmielowska maths*,art and des*,frth maths

G Clarke art and des,photy,health and soc c*

S Clarkson fren,eng lang and lit*,ext proj,dram and theat studs

A Clayforth eng lang and lit,busi studs*

L Clement health and soc c2*

C Conteh apld sci,eng lang and lit,hist

O Corcoran sociol,eng lang and lit,ext proj,hist*

B Darby apld sci,econ,sport and pe

S Davis health and soc c*

L Deacon eng lang and lit,busi studs*

E Dewhurst maths*,biol,phys,ext proj

G Elliott sociol*,eng lang and lit*,ext proj,dram and theat studs

J Fisher maths,ext proj,hist,prod des

E Hall eng lang and lit*,econ*

L Hannam sociol,eng lang and lit,dram and theat studs

N Hargreaves health and soc c2*

T Harrison maths,biol,econ*

E Hibbert dram and theat studs,sport and pe

S Johnson sociol, eng lang and lit

T Jubb health and soc c2*

F Kabiri maths,biol,chem

B Khan maths,biol,chem

J Khwarazmi maths**,chem,phys**,frth maths*,

B Kiely maths,geog,phys

A Lang sociol,eng lang and lit,econ

J Lee art and des,dram and theat studs,

I Mccormack apld sci

K Mcenery maths*,biol,chem*

Z Michaud maths,mus,chem

E Minshull maths,biol,chem

N Mitchell maths*,phys,ext proj,frth maths

L Moore busi studs**

D Nadeem biol,chem

K Newton apld sci,eng lang and lit,dram and theat studs

S Njie sport and pe

E Otchere-Darko busi studs

R Parmar maths,eng lang and lit,econ

M Patel maths

L Pearson mus,eng lang and lit,hist

R Phipps art and des,photy,eng lang and lit,econ

S Qabal apld sci

A Redha busi studs*

O Revans photy,health and soc c*

A Robinson sociol,eng lang and lit,econ*

O Seton sociol,eng lang and lit,hist

A Shaheen apld sci,apld sci,eng lang and lit,dram and theat studs

S Shumba apld sci,health and soc c*,

H Stewart health and soc c2**

G Thornton photy**,prod des

K Wakefield geog,art and des,econ*

M Walker apld sci,eng lang and lit

U Widger maths*,mus,biol

D Wood photy,prod des

R Wyatt art and des,photy,biol

I Yasin apld sci,psychol,eng lang and lit

K Zolfaghary maths,econ

READ MORE ON THE CLASS OF 2018:

A Level Results Guide for Leeds and West Yorkshire

A Level Results for The Grammar School, Leeds

A Level Results for Dixons Allerton Academy

A Level Results for Dixons City Academy, Bradford

A Level Results for Bradford Grammar School