A Level Results 2018: Live results for The Grammar School, Leeds

Students at The Grammar School at Leeds learn their fate today as they pick up their A-Level results.

J Aaron econ, eng lang, hist; I Abrahams gov and polits**, psychol**, rel studs**; M Adams busi studs, geog, psychol; M Adler econ, gov and polits*, maths*; A Akhtar biol, chem, des tech; D Alexander eng lit**, hist*, rel studs*; S Alghofari biol, chem* maths*; M Andersen eng lit**, hist*, rel studs*; I Armstrong eng lang, psychol*, rel studs; G Aston biol, pe, psychol**; W Atherton econ*, maths, psychol; I Austin biol**, chem*, maths*; L Austin econ**, maths*, rel studs**; T Bagri chem, maths*, frth maths; H Bahl econ*, maths**, frth maths, phys; A Bainbridge biol**, chem*, fren*, hist**; Y Bakam Tekam biol, chem, fren*; E Ball econ*, fren*, rel studs**; J Bell econ, psychol, rel studs; J Bharath biol, chem, germ*; M Bhowmick econ, eng lang, geog; E Bond biol, hist, maths; J Bonnar econ, geog, maths; R Booth biol, psychol*, rel studs*; N Boyd econ, psychol, rel studs; W Brockbank busi studs, geog, psychol; A Buckley busi studs**, econ*, psychol**; L Burgin class civil**, germ**, lat**; J Butterfield geog, pe, psychol; M-M Campbell biol**, chem*, psychol**; J Cavanagh busi studs, econ, psychol; L Chapman econ**, maths*, psychol**; J Charters econ**, hist*, maths*; M Clark biol**, chem*, maths*; J Clarke art and design*, gov and polits*, hist; D Cockburn germ, mus, psychol; B Cohen busi studs, geog, psychol; R Cohen gov and polits, psychol*, rel studs*; I Costantini biol**, chem*, maths*; D Coukham biol**, chem**, maths**; S Creswick econ**, eng lit**, theat studs; S Cutler art and design, phys , psychol*; T Dasanjh chem**, maths**, frth maths**, phys**; A Dasgupta chem*, maths*, phys*; P De Pablo Carrion fren, maths*, phys*; T Dean art and design, busi studs, comp; D D'Marco busi studs, econ, geog; J Dobson biol, pe, psychol*; L Douglas art and design*, busi studs, geog; C Duggan germ*, maths**, frth maths**, phys**; R Dunham busi studs, econ, maths; B Dunwell busi studs*, econ, rel studs*; W Eardley econ, gov and polits*, maths*; C Ekengwu biol, chem, maths; H Emmett-Lee econ, geog, maths; K Etchells biol*, chem*, maths; K Farren germ*, maths*, frth maths, phys; I Firth busi studs, geog, span; S Fisher biol, busi studs, maths*; C Fogarty chem**, maths**, phys*; R Ford eng lang*, psychol, theat studs; J Francis geog, pe, psychol; La Freeman econ*, gov and polits**, rel studs*; Le Freeman fren*, gov and polits*, span*; B Frieze-Smith art and design, psychol, rel studs; W Froud class civil, geog, hist*; K Gannon econ, eng lit, maths; C Gara busi studs*, econ, geog; H Gearty chem**, econ**, maths**; E Gifford econ*, geog, gov and polits*; M Gogi eng lit*, germ*, maths**; I Green class civil**, eng lit**, lat**; J Greenall econ*, geog, hist*; L Griffiths des tech**, econ**, geog**; S Gunasekaran econ**, hist**, maths*; L Hajimitsis biol, chem, phys; J Harries chem*, maths*, phys*; G Harrison art and design, maths, phys; A Hatchard geog, maths, phys; C Hayselden eng lit, hist, maths; E Heanue econ, maths, phys; M Hill econ, maths, psychol; H Hudson biol, des tech*, psychol; H Iqbal biol*, chem*, econ*; B Irwin-Jones biol*, chem*, geog*; N Javangula chem, eng lit, hist*; A Javed busi studs, econ*, hist*; S Jobling busi studs, psychol, rel studs; A Johnston class civil**, eng lit*, hist*; E Jones eng lit*, psychol*, theat studs; S Joy biol, maths, psychol*; S Kaye biol, chem, geog; L Keith biol*, chem, maths; R Kennedy busi studs*, gov and polits*, psychol*; H Kim biol**, chem*, maths*, phys*; G Lancaster art and design**, econ, maths; S Lancaster busi studs*, pe, psychol; C Law chem, des tech, maths; C Lawrence biol**, chem**, maths**; S Lawson art and design**, comp, psychol; I Levin eng lang*, eng lit**, gov and polits*; E Litvin comp*, maths**, frth maths*, phys*; B Liu art and design, maths*, phys; M Lodge biol**, chem**, maths*; S Mahajan biol*, chem, span*; H Mahmood biol, maths, phys; F Marshall chem, econ, span; T Maslekar biol*, chem, econ**; O Masters biol, maths, psychol, rel studs; T McGuire busi studs*, geog, maths; N McKenna biol*, chem*, psychol*; Z Megson busi studs*, econ*, maths; P Michael busi studs, des tech, econ*; K Miller busi studs*, des tech*, phys; N-D Mistry biol, chem*, maths*; L Moore class civil**, hist, maths; T Morgan chem**, maths**, phys**; H Nazir econ, geog*, maths; W Nicolaou hist*, lat, rel studs*; A Noonan biol*, chem, geog*; A Omar chem*, econ, maths**, frth maths**; O Ouinsou eng lit, gov and polits**, hist*; T Patel eng lang, maths, psychol; C Peach biol*, maths*, span; I Pearce eng lang*, eng lit**, fren*; B Perry econ**, geog**, rel studs**; A Pham biol, chem* maths*; A Phillips econ*, geog*, hist*; J Pogson busi studs, econ, geog; J Port busi studs, econ, gov and polits; J Rehman biol, busi studs*, psychol**; A Rivlin class civil**, hist, rel studs**; L Robertshaw art and design, eng lang, psychol*; E Robinson biol, chem, maths*; A Rode econ, gov and polits, hist; E Rodriguez Boidi comp*, maths**, frth maths*, phys*; S Sairam class civil**, eng lit, hist*; V Saund biol, des tech, psychol; D Saveliev comp, maths*, phys; F Schofield geog*, maths*, span; N Scott class civil**, eng lit*, hist**, lat**; T Shakespeare germ*, gov and polits*, hist; E Sheehy econ**, geog*, maths*; G Sheikh Akbari biol*, chem*, maths, phys; A Shipley biol**, chem**, maths**; R Simmons busi studs, geog; H Singh econ, hist, lat; M Singh econ*, eng lang, hist; R Singh econ**, maths, phys, rel studs*; J Small busi studs, des tech, geog; S Smith biol, eng lang, rel studs; E Spirrett art and design, eng lang*, psychol**; M Storey comp, maths, phys; N Summersgill econ, geog*, gov and polits*; E Surtees busi studs*, econ*, psychol; G Taak busi studs, des tech, geog; C Tate class civil*, eng lang, rel studs*; B Tellisi art and design**, geog*, maths*; W Thornton biol**, chem**, maths**, phys**; T Tobias chem**, maths**, frth maths**, phys**; B Veysi art and design, psychol; K Vyse-Peacock econ*, maths*, phys**; H Wakefield chem, maths, mus**; A Walton art and design*, busi studs, psychol*; S Whitaker econ*, maths*, frth maths, phys*; J Whitehead econ*, gov and polits, hist*; H Wijayathunga biol**, chem*, maths*; R Wilford econ**, geog, gov and polits**; J Winterhalder chem*, econ*, maths*; J Wolstencroft busi studs*, eng lang, pe*; R Wood busi studs, geog, psychol; W Woodhall busi studs, econ, geog; M Wright biol*, chem, maths; I Wurzal busi studs, eng lit, psychol; B Wyard chem*, gov and polits*, maths*, phys; O Young econ, geog*, psychol; H Yousaf econ**, hist*, maths; A Zaidi biol*, chem, maths, phys.