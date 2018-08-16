A Level Results 2018: Live results for Bradford Grammar School

Here are this year's A Level results for Bradford Grammar School.

IM Abdullah:

biol*, chem*, politics**

PE Abruzzese:

biol*, eng lang and lit*, psychol*

EC Adam:

hist**, maths, phys

Q Ahmed:

biol, chem, comp

DAMM Al-Jawad:

busi studs, maths, psychol

CJ Andrews:

econ, geog, maths

MMU Anwar:

further maths**, maths**, phys*

KK Athwal:

biol*, chem, span*

MS Azam:

biol, psychol, re

TA Azfar:

fren*, hist, politics**

EA Baranian:

art**, busi studs, des tech**

LR Barnett:

biol*, chem, maths

HP Barrett:

chem, econ*, maths*

LAS Beckett:

biol*, chem, hist*

AWL Bellamy:

busi studs, geog, hist

HGW Berry:

econ, maths, politics

SH Bertrand:

busi studs, fren, geog

GK Bhardwaj:

biol*, chem**, maths*

HS Bhogal:

busi studs*, econ*, maths

M Boyle:

fren**, lat**, maths*

CN Bradshaw:

busi studs, eng lang and lit, hist

DJ Brennan:

geog**, politics**, span*

ZE Briggs:

econ*, politics**, psychol

AC Broadbridge-Kirbitson:

econ**, greek*, lat**, politics*

JFWH Carey:

further maths*, maths**, phys*

JB Casson:

chem*, maths*, phys*

HO Chaudry:

chem*, lat*, maths*, span*

MWR Chowdhury:

biol*, chem, fren

OJ Croudson:

biol**, chem*, maths*

EC Cunningham:

biol, eng lang and lit**, geog

LL Dammone:

hist*, ru**, span*

LJ Day:

eng lang and lit*, hist*, psychol

LM Day:

eng lang and lit, hist*, mus tech, ru

TA Desilva:

biol, chem, hist

CIK Dobson:

art*, psychol

LM Duncan:

class civil*, politics**, psychol*

LS Ebert-Laurie:

chem*, germ*, maths*

MI Ellam:

comp, maths*, phys*

WJ Elmore:

chem, econ*, maths*

EC Erturan:

comp*, further maths*, maths*

DJ Field:

chem, maths*, phys

W Fitzpatrick:

chem*, maths*

Z Flavell:

hist, politics, span

SLT Forrest-Ritchie:

art*, class civil, politics

J Guiste:

biol*, chem*, maths, psychol

SY Hafeji:

geog*, maths*, politics*

NJ Hague:

econ, maths*, politics*

HR Halmshaw:

busi studs, eng lang and lit, psychol

LR Harrison:

busi studs*, econ, maths

WTG Harrison:

econ, hist, politics*

A Hasnat:

biol*, chem, psychol

S Haya:

biol**, chem*

CJ Haynes:

comp, further maths**, maths**, phys*

IA Heaton:

art, class civil, eng lang and lit

WP Hopper:

biol, econ*, geog*

MA Hussain:

politics

MA Hussain:

busi studs, eng lang, psychol

EC Kehoe:

eng lang, psychol, re*

FP Koenig-Gimeno:

hist, maths*, re

JD Lathom-Sharp:

chem, econ*, maths*

JM Lee:

class civil*, hist, psychol

T Liu:

econ**, maths*, phys

MPL Loney:

further maths, maths*, phys*

B Longfield:

chem**, further maths**, maths**, mus*

WR Lucas:

art**, class civil*, politics**, span*

AJ Macfarlane:

econ*, maths, phys

NDS Madhas:

biol, chem, econ*

HZ Mahmood:

biol*, chem, re*

M Makda:

econ, maths*, psychol

WT Marshall:

econ, maths, politics*

AJ McCash:

biol, econ*, geog

EJ Moorhouse:

fren, germ, hist

CJ Muchimba:

art*, psychol

EV Nicholas:

geog, psychol

AJ Noor-Mundiya:

biol, psychol, span

PG Ogden:

busi studs, des tech*, psychol

CP Partridge:

class civil, geog, politics

RA Patel:

biol*, chem*, maths

AL Peacock:

biol**, chem**, maths*

CP Pickard:

econ*, eng lang and lit, span

ER Pinder:

geog*, politics*, psychol

HW Rae:

eng lang and lit*, hist*, politics*

ZM Raja:

hist, maths, re

RE Ramage:

fren, politics, span*

HR Rawnsley:

geog*, hist*, politics*

RJ Rayner:

mus tech

HD Reed-Purvis:

hist, politics*, re*

SH Riaz:

biol*, chem, maths

KVM Robertshaw:

class civil**, eng lang and lit**, greek*, lat**

WR Robson:

further maths**, hist*, maths**, phys*

LJ Scales:

biol*, maths, psychol**

BE Scholefield:

comp*, maths*, phys*

JJ Sedgwick:

class civil*, econ, hist*

NR Sedgwick:

busi studs, politics, re

N Sharry-Khan:

biol*, chem*, eng lang and lit*

JS Sherwood:

busi studs, geog*, hist

J Shivtiel:

geog*, maths, phys

M Siddiqui:

biol*, chem*, maths

ME Silberberg:

further maths**, maths**, phys**

WF Smith:

chem*, econ*, maths

BTE St Catherine

econ*, eng lang and lit**, hist*

IN Stephenson:

class civil, econ, hist

HFJ Stonelake:

biol**, chem**, maths**, phys**

BC Taggart:

fren*, lat**, maths**

SU Tahsin:

comp*, econ*, further maths**, maths**

PA Tetteroo-Smith:

biol*, chem, maths

BW Vaughan:

class civil**, eng lang and lit, hist*

SB Walsh:

eng lang, psychol, theat studs

RP Walton:

chem*, geog**, politics**

TM Wardale:

further maths, maths**, phys*

AJF Websdale:

fren, phys, psychol*

FE Western:

econ*, eng lang and lit**, re*

ST Whitelaw:

class civil, eng lang and lit, hist, theat studs

H Williams:

comp, politics, psychol

RG Williams:

busi studs, eng lang, re

RC Wilson:

biol, fren, maths

DJ Windle:

fren**, politics**, span*

BAJ Wood:

further maths**, germ, maths**, phys**

SCY Yung:

biol*, chem, maths

N Zahir:

chem*, comp*, maths**, phys*

MA Zahoor:

biol, chem, ru

E Zia:

eng lang and lit, hist*, politics

