A Level Results 2018: Live results for Bradford Grammar School

Here are this year's A Level results for Bradford Grammar School.
IM Abdullah:
biol*, chem*, politics**
PE Abruzzese:
biol*, eng lang and lit*, psychol*
EC Adam:
hist**, maths, phys
Q Ahmed:
biol, chem, comp
DAMM Al-Jawad:
busi studs, maths, psychol
CJ Andrews:
econ, geog, maths
MMU Anwar:
further maths**, maths**, phys*
KK Athwal:
biol*, chem, span*
MS Azam:
biol, psychol, re
TA Azfar:
fren*, hist, politics**
EA Baranian:
art**, busi studs, des tech**
LR Barnett:
biol*, chem, maths
HP Barrett:
chem, econ*, maths*
LAS Beckett:
biol*, chem, hist*
AWL Bellamy:
busi studs, geog, hist
HGW Berry:
econ, maths, politics
SH Bertrand:
busi studs, fren, geog
GK Bhardwaj:
biol*, chem**, maths*
HS Bhogal:
busi studs*, econ*, maths
M Boyle:
fren**, lat**, maths*
CN Bradshaw:
busi studs, eng lang and lit, hist
DJ Brennan:
geog**, politics**, span*
ZE Briggs:
econ*, politics**, psychol
AC Broadbridge-Kirbitson:
econ**, greek*, lat**, politics*
JFWH Carey:
further maths*, maths**, phys*
JB Casson:
chem*, maths*, phys*
HO Chaudry:
chem*, lat*, maths*, span*
MWR Chowdhury:
biol*, chem, fren
OJ Croudson:
biol**, chem*, maths*
EC Cunningham:
biol, eng lang and lit**, geog
LL Dammone:
hist*, ru**, span*
LJ Day:
eng lang and lit*, hist*, psychol
LM Day:
eng lang and lit, hist*, mus tech, ru
TA Desilva:
biol, chem, hist
CIK Dobson:
art*, psychol
LM Duncan:
class civil*, politics**, psychol*
LS Ebert-Laurie:
chem*, germ*, maths*
MI Ellam:
comp, maths*, phys*
WJ Elmore:
chem, econ*, maths*
EC Erturan:
comp*, further maths*, maths*
DJ Field:
chem, maths*, phys
W Fitzpatrick:
chem*, maths*
Z Flavell:
hist, politics, span
SLT Forrest-Ritchie:
art*, class civil, politics
J Guiste:
biol*, chem*, maths, psychol
SY Hafeji:
geog*, maths*, politics*
NJ Hague:
econ, maths*, politics*
HR Halmshaw:
busi studs, eng lang and lit, psychol
LR Harrison:
busi studs*, econ, maths
WTG Harrison:
econ, hist, politics*
A Hasnat:
biol*, chem, psychol
S Haya:
biol**, chem*
CJ Haynes:
comp, further maths**, maths**, phys*
IA Heaton:
art, class civil, eng lang and lit
WP Hopper:
biol, econ*, geog*
MA Hussain:
politics
MA Hussain:
busi studs, eng lang, psychol
EC Kehoe:
eng lang, psychol, re*
FP Koenig-Gimeno:
hist, maths*, re
JD Lathom-Sharp:
chem, econ*, maths*
JM Lee:
class civil*, hist, psychol
T Liu:
econ**, maths*, phys
MPL Loney:
further maths, maths*, phys*
B Longfield:
chem**, further maths**, maths**, mus*
WR Lucas:
art**, class civil*, politics**, span*
AJ Macfarlane:
econ*, maths, phys
NDS Madhas:
biol, chem, econ*
HZ Mahmood:
biol*, chem, re*
M Makda:
econ, maths*, psychol
WT Marshall:
econ, maths, politics*
AJ McCash:
biol, econ*, geog
EJ Moorhouse:
fren, germ, hist
CJ Muchimba:
art*, psychol
EV Nicholas:
geog, psychol
AJ Noor-Mundiya:
biol, psychol, span
PG Ogden:
busi studs, des tech*, psychol
CP Partridge:
class civil, geog, politics
RA Patel:
biol*, chem*, maths
AL Peacock:
biol**, chem**, maths*
CP Pickard:
econ*, eng lang and lit, span
ER Pinder:
geog*, politics*, psychol
HW Rae:
eng lang and lit*, hist*, politics*
ZM Raja:
hist, maths, re
RE Ramage:
fren, politics, span*
HR Rawnsley:
geog*, hist*, politics*
RJ Rayner:
mus tech
HD Reed-Purvis:
hist, politics*, re*
SH Riaz:
biol*, chem, maths
KVM Robertshaw:
class civil**, eng lang and lit**, greek*, lat**
WR Robson:
further maths**, hist*, maths**, phys*
LJ Scales:
biol*, maths, psychol**
BE Scholefield:
comp*, maths*, phys*
JJ Sedgwick:
class civil*, econ, hist*
NR Sedgwick:
busi studs, politics, re
N Sharry-Khan:
biol*, chem*, eng lang and lit*
JS Sherwood:
busi studs, geog*, hist
J Shivtiel:
geog*, maths, phys
M Siddiqui:
biol*, chem*, maths
ME Silberberg:
further maths**, maths**, phys**
WF Smith:
chem*, econ*, maths
BTE St Catherine
econ*, eng lang and lit**, hist*
IN Stephenson:
class civil, econ, hist
HFJ Stonelake:
biol**, chem**, maths**, phys**
BC Taggart:
fren*, lat**, maths**
SU Tahsin:
comp*, econ*, further maths**, maths**
PA Tetteroo-Smith:
biol*, chem, maths
BW Vaughan:
class civil**, eng lang and lit, hist*
SB Walsh:
eng lang, psychol, theat studs
RP Walton:
chem*, geog**, politics**
TM Wardale:
further maths, maths**, phys*
AJF Websdale:
fren, phys, psychol*
FE Western:
econ*, eng lang and lit**, re*
ST Whitelaw:
class civil, eng lang and lit, hist, theat studs
H Williams:
comp, politics, psychol
RG Williams:
busi studs, eng lang, re
RC Wilson:
biol, fren, maths
DJ Windle:
fren**, politics**, span*
BAJ Wood:
further maths**, germ, maths**, phys**
SCY Yung:
biol*, chem, maths
N Zahir:
chem*, comp*, maths**, phys*
MA Zahoor:
biol, chem, ru
E Zia:
eng lang and lit, hist*, politics
