A Level Results 2018: Live results for Ackworth School, Wakefield

Here are the results for Ackworth School's Class of 2018.

M Alhalabi chem, maths; A Al-Turki arab**, art and des, busi studs*; S Barlow biol, hist, mus; L Barstow eng lit, hist; T Chan busi studs, chin, maths; J Clarke busi studs, econ, hist; E Curcean eng lit, hist, psychol; V Davydenko busi studs, econ, russ**; W Day geog*, mus, pe; K Dikanovic biol*, maths*, psychol; K Duncan biol, des tech**, maths*; V Edwards art and des, eng lit, psychol; B Elsworth biol, eng lit, psychol; M Emms Biol, busi studs, maths*; Y Gan busi studs, chin, frth maths, maths*, phys; C Hui chin, des tech; A Jalal arab*, biol, chem; W Jiao busi studs, chin*, maths*, phys; I Johnston-Knight eng lit, psychol; D Kawasaki busi studs, jap*, maths, psychol; A Kildea art and des, eng lit, hist; N Lau chem, chin, maths, phys; R Lie biol, busi studs*, chin, maths; Y Liu busi studs, chin*, maths; Z Ma art and des, chin*, frth maths**, maths**, phys**; M Ng chin, econ; V Patel biol*, chem, psychol*; L Puchalski busi studs, econ, maths, pol; S Raby biol*, chem*, frth maths, maths*; E Reynolds des tech*, econ, maths; J Roberts biol**, chem**, phys; D Sanderson eng lit, hist, mus; J Tither art and des; B vynohradov frth maths, maths, phys, russ*; D Wallace-Ross busi studs, eng lit, psychol; G White biol, eng lit, hist; T White biol*, chem, goeg; F Whiting busi studs*, hist, psychol*; P Williams eng lit, hist, rel studs; E Williamson biol**, chem*, maths*; M Yaseen arab**, biol*, chem*, maths*; H Zou busi studs*, chin, frth maths**, maths**;

