A Level Results 2018: Dixons Allerton Academy

The results are in for students at Dixons Allerton Academy.
W Ahmad biol**,germ,maths*,phys*;
A Ahmed eng lang and lit,psychol,sociol*;
K Ahmed germ,psychol,sociol;
U Ahmed eng lang and lit,psychol,sociol*;
F Asif biol,chem,psychol;
A Aslam eng lang and lit,hist;
H Baano biol,chem,psychol;
S Babar sociol;
M Bibi biol,chem,eng lang and lit;
G De Martino eng lang and lit*,sociol*;
T Farooq eng lang and lit,psychol,sociol;
L Ghazi eng lang and lit;
K Grabare psychol,russ,sociol**;
I Hussain chem,maths;
I Hussain eng lang and lit,hist,sociol;
J Hussain psychol;
R Hussain biol,chem,germ;
S Khalid psychol,sociol;
N Khalifa psychol,sociol**;
M Khan eng lang and lit,hist,psychol;
C Kitson psychol;
A Kousar biol,psychol;
U Kouser eng lang and lit,hist;
K Malik biol*chem,psychol;
F Mohammad biol,chem,maths;
F Naqvi eng lang and lit,hist;
S Razaq eng lang and lit;
A Rehman maths;
S Shah psychol,sociol;
M Sohail biol,chem,maths;
M Tahseen psychol;
A Tariq biol,chem,urdu*;
S Ur-Rehman maths,phys;
Z Yaqub eng lang and lit;
Z Yunis eng lang and lit;
S Zafar psychol,sociol;
H Zaheer biol,hist,psychol*;
READ MORE ON THE CLASS OF 2018:
Live A Level Results for Leeds and West Yorkshire
A Level Results 2018 for The Grammar School, Leeds
A Level Results 2018 for Dixon City Academy, Bradford