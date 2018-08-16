A Level Results 2018: Dixons Allerton Academy

The results are in for students at Dixons Allerton Academy.

W Ahmad biol**,germ,maths*,phys*;

A Ahmed eng lang and lit,psychol,sociol*;

K Ahmed germ,psychol,sociol;

U Ahmed eng lang and lit,psychol,sociol*;

F Asif biol,chem,psychol;

A Aslam eng lang and lit,hist;

H Baano biol,chem,psychol;

S Babar sociol;

M Bibi biol,chem,eng lang and lit;

G De Martino eng lang and lit*,sociol*;

T Farooq eng lang and lit,psychol,sociol;

L Ghazi eng lang and lit;

K Grabare psychol,russ,sociol**;

I Hussain chem,maths;

I Hussain eng lang and lit,hist,sociol;

J Hussain psychol;

R Hussain biol,chem,germ;

S Khalid psychol,sociol;

N Khalifa psychol,sociol**;

M Khan eng lang and lit,hist,psychol;

C Kitson psychol;

A Kousar biol,psychol;

U Kouser eng lang and lit,hist;

K Malik biol*chem,psychol;

F Mohammad biol,chem,maths;

F Naqvi eng lang and lit,hist;

S Razaq eng lang and lit;

A Rehman maths;

S Shah psychol,sociol;

M Sohail biol,chem,maths;

M Tahseen psychol;

A Tariq biol,chem,urdu*;

S Ur-Rehman maths,phys;

Z Yaqub eng lang and lit;

Z Yunis eng lang and lit;

S Zafar psychol,sociol;

H Zaheer biol,hist,psychol*;

