A Level Results 2018: Beckfoot School

Here are the results for Beckfoot School students in Bradford.

H Abdullah art and des*, comp, maths, phys; I Abid germ*, gov and polits, social**; Z Akbar chem, psychol, social*; S Akhtar chem*, maths, psychol*; A Ali busi studs, geog, social; Y Ali hist, gov and polits, social**; A Al-Saffar biol, chem, hist; H Arif art and des, busi studs, gov and polits; K Armstrong econ*, maths*, med studs; A Asghar maths, phys, social; O Auker biol, psychol, sport and pe; R Austin dram and theat studs*, hist, sport and pe**; Z Azhar comp, maths*, frth maths*; J Baguley biol, chem, sport and pe; M Baguley biol, sport and pe; A Bavington biol*, chem*, geog*; N Belfield philos, maths, phys; L Berard econ, maths, phys; K Bhatt biol, chem, maths; I Blake geog, phys, sport and pe; E Bond dram and theat studs*, hist*, philos; S Brown hist, mus, gov and polits; L Bunting hist*, philos**, maths*; E Burnham des tech, hist, social; J Campbell-Kealy dram and theat studs, hist, mus; A Casas Arrojo biol, maths, span*; R Connolly hist*, psychol**, social**; S Conway des tech, geog, maths; Z Critchlow dram and theat studs, hist, sport and pe; M Danyal comp, maths, phys; E Douglas eng lit**, hist*, fren; A Drake biol**, chem**, maths*; H Fabian germ*, psychol**, social**; L Fetherston fren*, maths**, gov and polits*; R Fuller biol, geog, psychol; E Gill busi studs, econ, social; A Gopal comp*, maths**, phys*; L Green busi studs*, econ, gov and polits; S Haleem eng lit, philos, social*; Z Hanif biol, hist*, gov and polits; P Harold busi studs**, econ*, maths*; H Harris biol, fren, psychol; I Harris biol*, chem**, maths**; E Harrison biol*, maths*, psychol*; A Hayat chem, maths, phys; G Henry biol*, chem*, maths; M Heshmati biol, chem*, psychol; A Hobbs dram and theat studs, eng lang and lit, hist; C Hussain busi studs, fine art, med studs; Ma Hussain chem, econ, maths; Mu Hussain eng lit*, hist**, philos*; W Hussain hist, gov and polits, social*; Y Hussain biol, chem, phys; U Iqbal biol*, chem*, fine art; Z Iqbal busi studs, fine art, gov and polits; I Jan busi studs, hist, social; R Jankowicz fine art, hist, med studs; D Javed eng lit**, hist**, phys, gov and polits; D Johnston biol, geog, sport and pe; H Jones comp, maths, phys; B Kang des tech, fine art, sport and pe; J Kay busi studs*, gov and polits, social*; B Khan biol, chem, phys; M Khan biol, chem, eng lit*; U Khan art and des, chem, maths; K Khokhar philos, maths, phys; N Kogalkov busi studs, geog, gov and polits, russ; K Latif biol, chem, philos; J Lawrence biol, chem, psychol*; E Leach busi studs, eng lang and lit; O Leadbeater biol, philos, phys; J Macaulay dram and theat studs, med studs, psychol; R Malcolm eng lit, hist, med studs*; A Martin eng lang and lit, philos, social; L Matthews biol, chem, sport and pe; A Maynard eng lit*, germ*, hist**; O McPhee dram and theat studs, eng lang and lit, philos; H Mehmood fine art**, maths, phys; G Miller chem*, philos*, maths*; N Mirza geog, psychol, social*; K Mughal art and des*, busi studs, geog; N Mumba busi studs*, econ, psychol; A Nadeem chem, psychol; W Nash eng lang and lit, psychol, sport and pe; S Nazir chem, maths, phys; C Ormondroyd biol*, chem*, psychol*; A Page biol, eng lit, hist*; T Patel biol*, chem*, maths*; A Qureshi chem*, maths, phys; Z Qureshi art and des, busi studs, med studs; R Rahman biol**, chem**, maths**; T Ram phys, gov and polits, psychol*; A Ratcliff eng lit, mus*, psychol; H Rawnsley eng lang and lit, fine art, hist, med studs; M Sajid biol, chem, phys; V Saunders dram and theat studs, philos*; L Scott eng lit*, hist*, social**; N Shah biol*, chem**, maths**; O Shokat-Smith hist, philos, phys; A Siddique fine art*, hist, philos; E Slater maths, phys, sport and pe; C Smith econ*, maths*, phys; E Sutton eng lit, hist, gov and polits; R Thacker dram and theat studs, hist, philos; J Thakker comp, econ*, maths; J Toner geog, philos, psychol; J Walker busi studs, econ, hist; E Walton biol, chem*, maths; E Warburton biol, maths, psychol; B Waymouth biol, chem*, maths; M Wells geog, maths, phys; F Whitaker comp, maths*, phys*; L White eng lang and lit, fine art, geog; D Wilkinson biol*, chem*, phys; A Wood-Tonks geog*, hist*, philos; M Zeb chem, hist, maths; S Zubair biol, chem*, psychol*;

READ MORE ON THE CLASS OF 2018:

A Level Guide 2018: Leeds and West Yorkshire

A Level Results 2018: The Grammar School, Leeds

A Level Results 2018: Dixons Allerton Academy



A Level Results 2018: Dixons City Academy, Bradford



A Level Results 2018: Bradford Grammar School