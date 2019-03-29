A Leeds woman is in the running to win a private Jet2 flight to Majorca for 100 of her friends

A Leeds woman has been shortlisted in a Jet2 competition to win a flight on a private party plane.

Holly Schofield, 25, is originally from Belle Isle and now lives in Hull with her partner and young daughter.

She is one of the finalists in the Leeds-based budget airline's Party Plane competition to mark the arrival of the 100th plane in Jet2's fleet.

The winner will receive a private flight on the new aircraft to the party island of Majorca - with space on board for 100 of their friends and family members.

The new plane, which arrived from the Boeing factory in Seattle, USA, in January, will be based at Leeds Bradford Airport.

TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal will also be on the plane for its maiden journey.

Holly was chosen from thousands of entries and if she wins, she plans to use the trip of a lifetime to celebrate the joint 50th birthdays of her mum Nicola and mother-in-law Moira.

Holly, who burst into tears when she found out she had reached the final, said:

“I cannot even put into words how happy I am. I saw some of the other entries and didn’t think I would make it to the final, but maybe the fact I was entering the competition to celebrate both my mum and mother-in-law’s special birthdays went down with Rylan who is close to his mum.”

Holly's entry was themed around pop hits from 1969 - the year Nicola and Moira were born.

“My mum turned 50 in February and my mother-in-law turns 50 in July. Jetting off to Majorca with all their friends and family would be the most amazing way to celebrate and give them both the party they truly deserve. Most of their friends and family live all over the UK, from Bridlington to Kent, so organising a get-together isn’t always easy. These two women are truly amazing and for me to give them a 50th birthday to remember would be so special.

“They both do so much for me, but to win this competition would be such an amazing way to say thank you to them for all that they do.”

The nine finalists from across the UK were chosen by Rylan himself.

If Holly wins, her group will fly from Leeds Bradford Airport on April 26 for a break at the four-star Melia Calvia Beach resort.

The public can vote for Holly by visiting www.partyplane.jet2holidays.com. Voting will remain open until 6pm on Wednesday April 3.

The winner will announced on Thursday April 4.