A Guiseley AFC footballer has been sacked for hitting a woman with an iron bar

Guiseley AFC have terminated the contract of striker Reece Thompson after he was convicted of GBH and handed a restraining order.

Thompson, 25, signed for the club in July 2017 but has not made an appearance for them since September 2018. He previously played for York City and once scored against Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly before being released in 2016.

The Lincolnshire Echo reported today that Thompson was given a 40-month prison sentence and handed a 10-year restraining order at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to attacking a woman and damaging property.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and inflicting grievous bodily harm at the hearing on April 3.

His victim told the newspaper that the semi-pro footballer had forced her to eat paint, beaten her with an iron bar and smashed two mirrors over her head.

She suffered a broken jaw in one of the attacks and had glass rubbed into her back.

The former Lincoln City youth trainee even threatened to make her run down the street naked.

Thompson was living in the village of Bircotes, near Doncaster, at the time.

Guiseley, who loaned him to Boston United in 2018, said:-

"The club is aware of the article today published in the Lincolnshire Echo regarding Reece Thompson.

"Having now been made aware of the full details of the case, we can confirm that the player's contract has been terminated with immediate effect."

Former labourer Thompson went from Sunday league striker to professional footballer when he landed a deal with York City in 2015. He had interest from Bradford City and scored a wonder goal against Newcastle United while playing as a trialist.

One of his former coaches said in 2015 that he could emulate Jamie Vardy in rising from non-League to the top - but that he had 'attitude problems' and a 'short temper'.

In his first season at York City he was absent from the team with what was described as a 'long-term illness' for several months. He left the club by mutual consent in 2016.