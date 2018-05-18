A&E Live: Watch first trailer for Davina McCall's live documentary set at Leeds General Infirmary

The first trailer for a hotly anticipated live show set in Leeds General Infirmary has been released.

A&E Live, which will be fronted by former Big Brother and Long Lost Family host Davina McCall, shines the light on Leeds General Infirmary’s A&E department as cameras capture the stories of patients - from the 999 call to treatment in hospital as-it-happens.

Airing on ITV over three days next week, the show is part of the channel's plans to help celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

An ITV statement about the show said: "This innovative live documentary will follow the frontline staff as they tackle emergencies from the initial 999 call, in the ambulance and through to treatment in A&E.

"A&E Live will focus on Yorkshire's finest - NHS doctors, nurses and paramedics - as we follow stories from call to cure. We will witness what they see as they see it, never knowing who or what is coming through the emergency room doors next. "

A&E Live will be aired on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9pm next week.