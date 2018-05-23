A&E Live: All the action from first episode at Leeds General infirmary

Patients and staff at Leeds’ A&E department took centre stage last night as a new documentary mini-series aired on ITV.

From a man brought in with suspected spinal injuries following a high-speed car collision, to an elderly patient who fell down a flight of concrete steps, the first of three A&E Live episodes was packed with drama from start to finish.

Fronted live by presenter Davina McCall, the ITV show is going behind-the-scenes to capture the stories of patients, from 999 call to treatment as-it-happens in A&E at Leeds General Infirmary.

Among those to feature on last night's episode was a 38-year-old father-of-two, flown in by air ambulance to the LGI following an accident.

Doctors said they were concerned they may have to amputate one of his legs.

And following provisional scans, and 60 minutes after arriving, they were able to tell him the good news that his injuries weren't as serious as feared.

Meanwhile, cameras also captured a teenager who had fallen several feet while trying to take a picture of a sunset.

The show followed staff in A&E as they sedated the youngster to pull his dislocated wrist back into place.

Despite initial fears of life-threatening injuries because of the distance he fell, scans revealed he only suffered breaks.

"We try and treat every patient with the same respect as they come through the door," Dr Jonathan Thornley, emergency department consultant at A&E, told viewers while live on the programme.

The YEP has been showcasing the programme - and the staff and patient stories - as part of our We Love Our NHS campaign, which aims to praise the region's hardworking healthcare staff.

A&E Live and the focus on Leeds' hospitals returns tonight, from 9pm, with the second episode of the action-packed show, on ITV.