A different approach to city living in Leeds with Home Share scheme

For young city workers and students looking to upgrade from box rooms and messy shared accommodation, there is a scheme running in Leeds which also aims to help older people in their own homes.

Leeds City Council’s Homeshare scheme matches someone younger looking for an affordable place to live with someone older who has a spare room and would benefit from help or companionship at home.

It is now looking for new applications, especially from house-holders, as well as young people wanting to take part.

Jon Keating and Margaret Marshall are house-mates, have a 71 year age gap and live in Roundhay under the scheme.

Mr Keating, 27, said he signed up because he was from a low income background and it is cheaper than student accommodation while he studies music at Leeds Arts University.

He said: “In my last student accommodation I felt very isolated and my flat mates were very untidy, the kitchen was a mess all the time and I didn’t like cooking in there.

“Living at Margaret’s is like being back at home, a lovely, comfortable family home.”

Mrs Marshall, 98, said being part of the scheme helps her feel safer in her own home and Mr Keating helps with jobs around the home such as changing lightbulbs.

“I was living on my own and didn’t like being alone in the house overnight. So having Jon in the house has helped me feel safe. I’m pleased that Jon is a tidy person too.”

The home sharer agrees to provide around 10 hours a week support in exchange for a room. Find out more at www.leeds.gov.ukhomeshare