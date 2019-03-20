A colour festival is taking place in Leeds this weekend

Have your say

A nine-hour, non-stop coloured paint party is being held in a Leeds nightclub this weekend.

Leeds Holi Festival - also known as Rang Barse - will feature DJs, live performances and street food.

Leeds Indian Student Association have organised the event, which will take over the Church Leeds club on Woodhouse Lane on Sunday March 24 from 12-9pm.

Tickets cost £15.

Festival-goers are promised five DJ sets, live performances and acts, street food stalls and free coloured paint at the venue, which has two rooms and a large outdoor area.

The event celebrates peace, love and unity and is sponsored by Indian restaurant chain Aagrah, who are also involved in planning an outdoor colour festival that will be held at Millennium Square in May.

To buy tickets visit www.fatsoma.com/international-social-leeds/s9c3ig5e/holi-festival-leeds-2019

